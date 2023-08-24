Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $507.71 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $507.71 million and $986,633.89 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 508,796,841 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

