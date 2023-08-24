PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) CEO Sells $1,071,758.70 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,071,758.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,688,837.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. The stock had a trading volume of 65,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.75. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.14 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

