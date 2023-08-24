Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

