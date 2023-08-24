Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.150-6.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.28 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.30 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WOOF. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after buying an additional 320,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after buying an additional 220,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,238,000 after buying an additional 359,992 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

