Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Petco Health and Wellness last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

