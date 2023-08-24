Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.43

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.43 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 73.95 ($0.94). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.93), with a volume of 1,118,653 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £387.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.45, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo acquired 6,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,982.31 ($6,356.61). Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

