Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Down 3.5%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.67. 112,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 29,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKBEF

Pipestone Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Pipestone Energy Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Pipestone Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It offers natural gas liquids comprising condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. The company focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 90,029 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.