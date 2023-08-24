Planning Directions Inc. Acquires 202 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.39. 477,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.78. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

