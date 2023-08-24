Planning Directions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $426.68. 400,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.45 and its 200-day moving average is $401.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $462.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

