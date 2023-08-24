Planning Directions Inc. Has $256,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.79. 2,184,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $447.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

