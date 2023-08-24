Planning Directions Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $141.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

