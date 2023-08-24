Planning Directions Inc. Sells 669 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,261,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

