Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $198,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,670,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

