Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.91 ($0.05). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 91,454 shares trading hands.

Plexus Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The firm has a market cap of £5.27 million, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

