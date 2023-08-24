Polymath Price Tops $0.14 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $128.59 million and $128,257.90 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00247459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14112807 USD and is down -12.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $406,852.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

