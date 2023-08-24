Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Up 2.6%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 37,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 171,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Young purchased 40,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.