Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Up 2.6%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 37,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 171,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 13.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO David Young purchased 40,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
