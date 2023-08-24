ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Up 4.4%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.62 and last traded at $58.59. Approximately 954,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,445,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 39.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 212.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

