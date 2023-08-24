PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 74.10 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.92). 411,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 600,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.20 ($0.92).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.39. The firm has a market cap of £398.21 million, a P/E ratio of 426.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,352.94%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

