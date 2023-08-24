Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Cut by Analyst

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Sports’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.76 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.81.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

