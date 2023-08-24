Qifu Technology, Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

QFIN traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 1,126,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,397. Qifu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qifu Technology by 35.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

