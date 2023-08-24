Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.92

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.92 and traded as low as $15.62. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 300 shares.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Increases Dividend
Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quaint Oak Bancorp
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.