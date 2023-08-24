Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.92

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.92 and traded as low as $15.62. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 300 shares.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Increases Dividend

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

