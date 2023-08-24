QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1,287.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,313.82 or 1.00160142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002472 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00133088 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,392.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

