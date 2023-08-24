QUINT Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $323.47 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, QUINT has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $323.47 million and $80,451.72 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

