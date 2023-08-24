Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001022 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,237,425 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
