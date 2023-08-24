RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

RediShred Capital Stock Up 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million. RediShred Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.1398601 earnings per share for the current year.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.