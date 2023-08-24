Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $985.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $960.00 to $985.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

REGN opened at $840.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $755.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,597. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

