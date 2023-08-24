RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Bank of America

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $275.00 to $266.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.83.

NYSE:RNR opened at $181.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.34. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $140,549,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,935,000 after buying an additional 440,083 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $75,541,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

