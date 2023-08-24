Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Atmos Energy (ATO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO):

8/23/2023 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Atmos Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Atmos Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Atmos Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.47. 587,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,648. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

