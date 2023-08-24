Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $67.50 to $69.00. They now have a “tender” rating on the stock.

7/29/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $68.00.

7/13/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2023 – Magellan Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 641,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

