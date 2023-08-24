Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW):

8/23/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

8/17/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $78.00.

8/4/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

7/19/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $61.00.

6/29/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $78.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 895,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,897. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

