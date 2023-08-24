Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 3,320 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $98,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5,567.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after purchasing an additional 988,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

