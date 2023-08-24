Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 661 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 330.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

