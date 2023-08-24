Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $194,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

