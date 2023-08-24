Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after purchasing an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,824,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

INDB stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.82. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.