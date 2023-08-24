Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 2,476 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 651.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $165,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,515 shares of company stock valued at $26,587,410 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $189.83 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.45. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.