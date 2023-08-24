Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 107.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $20,823,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 380,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,210,000 after acquiring an additional 329,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 317,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

