Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) by 194.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alto Ingredients were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 208,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

See Also

