Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Kaman were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kaman by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:KAMN opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $195.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

