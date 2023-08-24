Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 942 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

