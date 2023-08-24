Rhumbline Advisers Has $94.98 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $94,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,894.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,003.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,870.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.