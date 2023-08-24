Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Humana worth $135,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $481.66 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $459.98 and a 200 day moving average of $490.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

