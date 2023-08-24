Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,263 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $130,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $285.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.58 and a 200 day moving average of $286.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

