Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,201 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $150,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,597. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $840.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.22 and a 52 week high of $847.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $755.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

