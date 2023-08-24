Robert Winston Greyber Sells 18,092 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Winston Greyber sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $10,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,849,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 621,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 970,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 318,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

