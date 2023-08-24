Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $286.68 and last traded at $286.68. 15,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 6,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.71.
Roche Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.16.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.