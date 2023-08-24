Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SALM stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

