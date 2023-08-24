Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,114,750.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.65, for a total transaction of $3,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,948,119.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $3,156,450.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $3,235,200.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total transaction of $3,227,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $3,310,950.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $3,361,800.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $3,380,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.77, for a total transaction of $3,371,550.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a PE ratio of 549.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

