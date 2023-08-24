Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.44

Shares of Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 2011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Samsonite International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMSEY

Samsonite International Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsonite International

(Get Free Report)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.