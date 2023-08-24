Scholarship Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47.60 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $14,856.83 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 17,482,487 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00084967 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

