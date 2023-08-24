Seaview Investment Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $278.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

